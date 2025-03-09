The annual joint naval drills between Iran, Russia, and China will begin Monday at the southeastern Iranian port of Chabahar, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported Sunday.

The exercise, named Security Belt-2025, will include drills on striking maritime targets, damage control, as well as joint search and rescue, according to an announcement by China’s Ministry of National Defence on its official Weibo account, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese fleet includes a destroyer and a supply ship. The drill aims to strengthen military mutual trust and foster pragmatic cooperation among the naval forces of the participating countries, the ministry said.

The development came days after US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, seeking to initiate dialogue on a nuclear deal. Khamenei, for his part, dismissed the offer, accusing Washington of seeking even greater restrictions than in previous negotiations.