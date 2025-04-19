WORLD
Zelenskyy claims fighting continues in Russian border region despite ceasefire declaration
"Russian artillery can still be heard in certain directions of the front, regardless of the Russian leader's promise of silence," Zelenskyy says.
Responding to Putin's announcement, Zelenskyy said Kiev will act in a "mirror manner." / Reuters
April 19, 2025

Fighting continued in Russia's border regions of Kursk and Belgorod despite President Vladimir Putin's declaration of an Eastern ceasefire, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Kursk and Belgorod regions — Putin's Easter statements did not spread to this territory," Zelenskyy said in a social media post on Saturday, referring to two Russian border regions where Ukrainian forces have made incursions.

"Russian artillery can still be heard in certain directions of the front, regardless of the Russian leader's promise of silence," he added.

"Fighting continues, Russian strikes continue."

Zelenskyy did not provide evidence and claimed that after the attacks, it has become clear that Russia is the cause of the war.

"The moment Putin actually ordered a reduction in the intensity and brutality of attacks, fighting and killings decreased. The sole cause of this war and of its prolongation lies in Russia," Zelenskyy said.

'Mirror manner'

His remarks came after Putin declared a 30-hour unilateral ceasefire Saturday in the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin said the ceasefire would begin at 6 pm Moscow time Saturday and conclude at midnight Sunday.

"For humanitarian reasons, the Russian side is declaring an Easter (Sunday) ceasefire today. ... I order a halt to all military operations for this period," Putin said.

Responding to the announcement, Zelenskyy said Kiev will act in a "mirror manner."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
