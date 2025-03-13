Qatar announced an initiative to supply natural gas to Syria through Jordan to help boost that country's meager power supply.

The initiative aims to "contribute to generating electricity starting from 400 megawatts, with gradual increases by Qatar Development Fund," Syria's state news agency, SANA, quoted Qatari Charge d'Affaires in Damascus Khalifa Abdullah Al Sharif on Thursday.

Syrian Electricity Minister Omar Shaqrouq said the Qatari grant will contribute to supporting the Syrian energy sector by providing 2 million cubic meters of natural gas daily.

"This contribution will generate an additional 400 megawatts of electricity, improving the power supply and increasing it by two to four hours per day," he told SANA. "This will positively impact citizens' daily lives and support vital sectors in the country."

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said Qatar wants to provide energy support to Syria, emphasising that the assistance will cover the entire Syrian territory, contributing to greater stability.

Rebuilding efforts