ICC order limits pre-trial evidence in case against Philippine ex-President Rodrigo Duterte
Rodrigo Duterte is facing charges of crimes against humanity.
Activists hold signs against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a protest in Manila, Philippines on March 28, 2025. / AP
April 20, 2025

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a procedural order that narrows the scope of evidence and outlines a timeline for the confirmation of charges proceedings against Philippines’ former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is facing charges of crimes against humanity in The Hague, local media reported.

Signaling a clear intent to avoid what it called a "mini-trial" before trial, the ICC, in a 17-page decision dated April 17, stressed efficiency and focus, and curbed prosecutorial discretion while upholding the rights of both the accused and the victims, local English daily Manila Times reported on Sunday.

The ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber 1, emphasized its goal to streamline the process, discourage procedural sprawl, and avoid undue delays ahead of the September 23 hearing.

‌Duterte was arrested in Manila on March 11 under an ICC warrant and was flown to The Hague the same day.

He is blamed for thousands of deaths during his ‘war on drugs’ between 2016 and 2022.

According to the new procedural framework, the prosecutors must submit only materials deemed "directly relevant" to the charges.

Each item must be accompanied by a disclosure note explaining its relevance. The deadline for this evidentiary filing is July 1.

Final written submissions from both sides are due 10 days before the hearing kicks off.

In another constraint, the prosecution is allowed to call no more than two live witnesses during the confirmation hearing — and only with prior chamber approval.

Victims will be allowed to participate in the proceedings through a phased approach.

English has been confirmed as the official language of proceedings, which, the court says, Duterte fully understands.

The prosecution says its investigation remains ongoing, and new evidence is being disclosed on a rolling basis.

SOURCE:AA
