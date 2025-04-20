The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a procedural order that narrows the scope of evidence and outlines a timeline for the confirmation of charges proceedings against Philippines’ former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is facing charges of crimes against humanity in The Hague, local media reported.

Signaling a clear intent to avoid what it called a "mini-trial" before trial, the ICC, in a 17-page decision dated April 17, stressed efficiency and focus, and curbed prosecutorial discretion while upholding the rights of both the accused and the victims, local English daily Manila Times reported on Sunday.

The ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber 1, emphasized its goal to streamline the process, discourage procedural sprawl, and avoid undue delays ahead of the September 23 hearing.

Related Philippines' Duterte says he will never be tried in an international court

‌Duterte was arrested in Manila on March 11 under an ICC warrant and was flown to The Hague the same day.

He is blamed for thousands of deaths during his ‘war on drugs’ between 2016 and 2022.

According to the new procedural framework, the prosecutors must submit only materials deemed "directly relevant" to the charges.

Each item must be accompanied by a disclosure note explaining its relevance. The deadline for this evidentiary filing is July 1.