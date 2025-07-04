The US-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and discussions on ending Israel’s war on Gaza, an official familiar with the negotiations said on Wednesday.

The plan is subject to approval by both parties involved in the conflict.

US, Qatari, and Egyptian mediators have been working to secure an agreement. Here are the details as outlined by the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity with Reuters:

Hostages and Palestinian prisoners

Ten hostages will be returned along with the bodies of 18 others held hostage, according to the following schedule:

Day 1: 8 hostages

Day 7: 5 bodies

Day 30: 5 bodies

Day 50: 2 hostages

Day 60: 8 bodies

The swaps will take place without any ceremonies or parades.

On Day 10, Hamas will provide information and evidence that confirms which remaining prisoners are alive or dead, plus medical reports.

Israel will provide full information about Palestinian prisoners from Gaza detained since October 7, 2023.

Hamas will release hostages in exchange for Israel releasing detained Palestinians.

Israel says that of 50 hostages held by Hamas and its allies, about 20 are believed to be alive.