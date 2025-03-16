WORLD
1 min read
US, Russia discuss Ukraine, Yemen strikes
The US has informed Russia of strikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa that killed at least 20 people.
US, Russia discuss Ukraine, Yemen strikes
US informs Russia of strikes on Yemeni capital of Sanaa / AP
March 16, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to discuss the next stage in talks on ending the Ukraine war.

According to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, the top diplomats on Saturday "agreed to continue working towards restoring communication between the United States and Russia."

The statement gave no details on when the next round of US-Russia talks, which are being hosted by Saudi Arabia, would begin.

Rubio also updated Lavrov on military activity in the Middle East, where US forces carried out deadly strikes against Houthis in Yemen, the statement said.

Recommended

The US launched air strikes on Yemen, killing at least 20 people, as President Donald Trump warned that “hell will rain down” if the group continues attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Despite recent tensions between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kiev has agreed in principle to a US-brokered 30-day unconditional ceasefire if Moscow halts its attacks in eastern Ukraine.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has not however agreed to any truce, instead setting conditions that were beyond what was called for in the US agreement with Ukraine.

Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan