Paris will deploy 5,400 police officers for Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, police chief Laurent Nunez said on Friday in an interview with French broadcaster Cnews.

Many of the officers will be deployed on the French capital's Champs-Elysees avenue and around PSG's home stadium Parc des Princes on the southwestern edge of the city, he said.

The game is the climax to the European season and despite enormous spending, PSG have never won the most glamorous prize in European club football. This is PSG's only second final since the transformative Qatari takeover of the team from the French capital in 2011.

Security measures

Luis Enrique’s squad will remain in Munich on Saturday night, regardless of that evening’s result against Italian giants Inter, and will return to France – with, fans hope, their first Champions League trophy.