Turkish firm Fergani Space’s fully homegrown orbital transfer vehicle (OTV), the FGN-TUG-S01, began its mission in space, according to a recent statement.

Türkiye’s first orbital transfer vehicle was launched on November 28 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter 15.

The mission began at 18:44 GMT and concluded with the successful payload separation, as the vehicle was separated from the rocket 81 minutes after the launch.

This mission marked a key step in Fergani Space’s transportation and space manoeuvring capabilities.

Türkiye’s first homegrown space tug features the world’s first hybrid rocket engine to be fired in orbit. The craft will perform its first planned hybrid engine firing after settling into its mission orbit.

The FGN-TUG-S01’s low-cost and safe hybrid propulsion system will enable satellites to be transported to different orbits and extend their mission lifetimes.

The craft’s success will mark a new milestone in Fergani Space’s future constellation missions. These missions will involve placing satellites at different altitudes.