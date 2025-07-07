WORLD
1 min read
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
US President Donald Trump is always interested in peace and diplomacy, says White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House. / AP
July 7, 2025

The US remains in contact with Iran on a potential deal “both directly and indirectly”, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt has said.

When asked about US President Donald Trump’s shifting position on Iran negotiations on Monday, Leavitt told reporters: “When you all asked me about this several weeks ago, I said the President thought maybe an Iran deal was not necessary.”

Trump said on Sunday that the US is “working on a lot of things” with Israel, including “probably a permanent deal with Iran”.

This came in opposition to what he said earlier about a potential deal signing with Iran. “I don’t think it’s that necessary,” Trump said.

“Of course, the president is always interested in peace and diplomacy,” Leavitt said.

Recommended

“That remains true, and the administration continues to be in contact, both directly and indirectly, with the Iranians on a deal,” she added.

Nuclear discussions between Washington and Tehran ceased amid days of attacks between Israel and Iran, which ended after the US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Trump administration claimed Iran’s nuclear capacity was destroyed and the programme was set back years, following the bombing.

RelatedTRT Global - Gaza truce and Netanyahu's political survival: What to expect from Israeli PM's meeting with Trump

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta