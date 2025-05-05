French railway unions initiated a nationwide strike, leading to disruptions across the country's rail network.

The industrial action, set to continue through Sunday, May 11, coincides with the VE Day public holiday on May 8, traditionally a peak travel period, the Ouest-France reported on Monday.

The strike, called by unions including CGT-Cheminots and SUD-Rail, involves train drivers, conductors, and maintenance staff.

While high-speed TGV services are expected to operate normally at the start of the week, regional and local lines are experiencing significant disruptions.

In the Ile-de-France region, RER and Transilien services are notably affected. RER B and C lines are operating with reduced frequency, and several Transilien lines, including N, U, and V, are facing severe disruptions.