WORLD
1 min read
French railway unions launch nationwide strike, disrupting travel
The industrial action, which involves train drivers, conductors, and maintenance staff, is set to continue through Sunday, May 11.
French railway unions launch nationwide strike, disrupting travel
The unions have called for the strike to address concerns over pay, working conditions, and staffing levels. / Photo: AP
May 5, 2025

French railway unions initiated a nationwide strike, leading to disruptions across the country's rail network.

The industrial action, set to continue through Sunday, May 11, coincides with the VE Day public holiday on May 8, traditionally a peak travel period, the Ouest-France reported on Monday.

The strike, called by unions including CGT-Cheminots and SUD-Rail, involves train drivers, conductors, and maintenance staff.

While high-speed TGV services are expected to operate normally at the start of the week, regional and local lines are experiencing significant disruptions.

In the Ile-de-France region, RER and Transilien services are notably affected. RER B and C lines are operating with reduced frequency, and several Transilien lines, including N, U, and V, are facing severe disruptions.

Recommended

Meanwhile, SNCF has assured passengers that efforts are being made to minimise the impact of the strike.

Christophe Fanichet, head of SNCF Voyageurs, stated that "most trains will run," and emphasised that the situation does not constitute a "black week" for travellers.

The unions have called for the strike to address concerns over pay, working conditions, and staffing levels.

Negotiations between union representatives and SNCF management are ongoing.

Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats