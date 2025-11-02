TÜRKİYE
End of PKK terror group activity in Türkiye, Iraq, Syria, Iran crucial for regional stability: Fidan
“Ending its armed activity in Türkiye is vital for us, but we also want it to cease armed struggle in Iraq and leave occupied areas in Syria,” Turkish FM says.
Türkiye and Iraq signed a funding mechanism for water cooperation projects, announced at a joint press conference by foreign ministers. / AA
November 2, 2025

Cessation of the PKK terror group's activities not just in Türkiye but also in Iraq, Syria, and Iran is "quite important" for regional stability, security, and preventing foreign intervention, the Turkish foreign minister said on Sunday.

“The PKK terror organisation’s decision to dissolve itself is undoubtedly a positive development.

"Ending its armed activities in Türkiye is extremely important for us, but our wish—and our expectation—is that the organisation also ends its armed struggle and terrorist activities in Iraq, withdraws from the areas it occupies, and likewise withdraws from the areas it occupies in Syria," Hakan Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein during his visit to Iraq.

Fidan said the terror group currently occupies large areas in Iraq and that they are working closely with Iraqi authorities, thanking them for their cooperation.

Both Iraq’s central government and Kurdish Regional Government are in close cooperation with Ankara on this issue, he added.

The “Terror-free Türkiye” process is a positive development for Türkiye and the region, Fidan noted, while also stressing "intensive" cooperation between Ankara and Baghdad.

"Our institutions collaborate intensively on all matters, address issues professionally, and work in a solution-oriented manner," he stated.

Recalling the numerous agreements signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Iraq in 2024, Fidan said: “Following up on and implementing these agreements is extremely important.

"Through the joint working committees we established, we have intensive work in many areas, including security, energy, water, trade, customs, and transportation.”

The spirit of the era requires peace, development, mutual integration, and cooperation in the region, the Turkish foreign minister noted.

“Not fragmentation, division, competing with each other, or sabotaging one another. There is no reason or obstacle preventing us from doing in this region what the rest of the civilised world does," he stated.

The region has vast resources, and with its geography, people, and civilisation, it can transform into a land of prosperity when proper strategies are applied, the minister stressed.

Confident steps

Reiterating Türkiye's steadfast support toward Iraq’s peace, security, and development, Fidan said: "Today, we see an Iraq that takes more confident steps in stability, peace, and tranquility."

Ankara supports all the work being carried out and aims to contribute as much as it can, he highlighted.

“Together, Iraq and Türkiye, along with other regional countries, are working on what we can do in Syria.

"As regional countries, we need to maximise cooperation, strengthen trust between us, take the steps we have delayed on the path to development, and continue our way in the region in peace and tranquility," the Turkish foreign minister noted.

Countries and peoples of the region will solve the problems in the region on their own, he underscored, noting that "they will not wait for an external savior.

"Our strength, capacity, and vision are sufficient for this. If we do this, we will impose less burden on the rest of the world and even generate added value ourselves."

Water agreement

Fidan highlighted the upcoming water agreement between Türkiye and Iraq, calling it "extremely important.”

Türkiye and Iraq have long been seeking ways to use water more efficiently, he said, noting: "During a visit about two and a half years ago, (Iraqi) Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and I reached an understanding.

"We would follow a two-step approach: first, how to find better methods for the use of water between Türkiye and Iraq; second, how to work together to rehabilitate Iraq’s water infrastructure and irrigation systems.

"Over the past two and a half years, very intensive work has been carried out on both fronts."

Largest infrastructure investment

The signatures on the agreement will pave the way for the long-term rehabilitation of Iraq's water systems, Fidan stressed, adding that this will be Iraq's largest infrastructure investment in history.

"Once implemented, we will have taken a significant step toward solving a major part of the water issue, and future generations will not face the problems experienced by previous generations," he added.

Ankara also has intensive cooperation with Iraq in energy, he noted, adding that the resumption of the oil pipeline between the two countries is a significant development.

Extensive discussions are taking place regarding gas and electricity projects, with relevant ministries and institutions working and foreign ministries taking the necessary steps, Fidan added.

