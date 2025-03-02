INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
3 min read
Syria forms committee to draft transitional constitutional declaration: Presidency
Syria forms committee to draft transitional constitutional declaration: Presidency
Syria's interim president Ahmed al Sharaa addresses representatives and dignitaries of Syrian communities during the National Dialogue Conference in Damascus on February 25, 2025. / AFP
March 2, 2025

President of Syria’s transitional government, Ahmed Alsharaa, announced the formation of a committee to draft a constitutional declaration for the country's transition after the overthrow of longtime regime leader Bashar al Assad.

The new authorities are focused on rebuilding Syria and its institutions after Assad's removal on December 8, ending more than half a century of his family's iron-fisted rule and 13 years of devastating war.

The presidency announced on Sunday "the formation of a committee of experts", including one woman, tasked with drafting "the constitutional declaration that regulates the transitional phase" in Syria.

The seven-member committee would "submit its proposals to the president", it said in a statement, without specifying a timeframe.

In late January, Alsharaa, leader of the group Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) which spearheaded Assad's overthrow, was appointed transitional president for an unspecified period.

Syria's new authorities have repealed the Assad-era constitution, and Alsharaa has said rewriting it could take up to three years.

In late January, Alsharaa promised a "constitutional declaration" to serve as a "legal reference" during the country's transitional period.

Sunday's announcement came "based on the Syrian people's aspirations in building their state based on the rule of law, and building on the outcomes of the Syrian national dialogue conference", said the presidency.

It also came "with the aim of preparing the legal framework regulating the transitional phase", it added.

Recommended

A national dialogue conference held this week in Damascus set out a path for the new Syria.

Members

The committee includes Abdul Hamid al Awak, who holds a doctorate in constitutional law and lectures at a university in Türkiye, and Yasser al Huwaish, who was appointed this year as dean of Damascus University's law faculty.

It also includes Bahia Mardini –– the sole woman –– a journalist with a doctorate in law who has been living in Britain, and Ismail al Khalfan, who holds a doctorate in law specialising in international law, and who this year was appointed law faculty dean at Aleppo University.

Another committee member, Mohammed Reda Jalkhi, holds a doctorate in law specialising in international law from Idlib University, from where he graduated in 2023.

The final statement of this week's dialogue conference called for "a constitutional committee to prepare a draft permanent constitution for the country that achieves balance between authorities, sets the values of justice, freedom and equality, and establishes a state of law an institutions".

Syria's conflict broke out in 2011 after Assad brutally repressed anti-government protests.

It spiralled into a complex conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions more domestically and abroad and battered the economy, infrastructure and industry.

In December, a caretaker government was appointed to steer the country until March 1, when a new government was due to be formed.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Could Israel's attack jeopardise Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator in global conflicts?
By Kazim Alam
‘We will not be deterred’: Gaza flotilla remains resilient in the face of Israeli threats
By Zeynep Conkar
How Argentina's Javier Milei went from anti-corruption campaigner to embattled president
By Sadiq S Bhat
As snapback sanctions loom, Iran caught between defiance and diplomacy
By Yusef Jalali
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Trump 'assured' Qatar that Israel won't attack again, says White House
By Baba Umar
Türkiye and Armenia edge closer to normalisation as delegations set to meet at border
By Murat Sofuoglu
Did the US approve Israeli strikes on Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar?
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Britain welcomes complicity: Herzog’s visit exposes a hollow foreign policy
By Ahmed Najar
US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?
By Noureldein Ghanem
Israel, Türkiye, and the challenge of Syria’s post-war stability
By Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Trump approved Navy SEAL mission that killed North Koreans and nearly sparked nuclear clash — NYT
Rubio ramps up Ecuador support while calling Venezuela's Maduro 'fugitive of American justice'
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative