WORLD
2 min read
Trump says he wants to rename two US holidays as ‘Victory Day’
No executive order has yet been issued by the White House to officially change May 8 or November 11.
Trump says he wants to rename two US holidays as ‘Victory Day’
US President Donald Trump in Palm Beach International Airport. Trump has said he’d like to rename May 8 and November 11 (Veteran’s Day) as Victory Day for World War II and World War I respectively. / Reuters
May 2, 2025

US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his intent to rename two US holidays to “Victory Day” in his latest attempt to alter the country's nomenclature.

“I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Victory Day, observed by the European Union on May 8 and in former Soviet countries on May 9, marks the anniversary of the formal acceptance of Germany’s unconditional surrender by the Allied Forces at the end of World War II.

Though some in the United States mark the occasion, it is not a public holiday or celebrated as widely as in Europe.

“Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II,” Trump’s post said.

RelatedWar of names: Trump renames Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America'
Recommended


November 11 was originally named “Armistice Day” by former US president Woodrow Wilson to mark the anniversary of 1918 armistice ending the armed conflict in World War I.

It is now a public holiday celebrated in the United States as “Veterans Day” and meant to honour Americans who have served in the US armed forces. “We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything – That's because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so!” Trump continued. “We are going to start celebrating our victories again!”

No executive order or proclamation enumerating the holiday name changes has been formally issued yet by the White House.

Trump in his second term has repeatedly sought to rename parts of US public life, whether it be a national holiday – such as changing “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” back to “Columbus Day” – or a geographical feature, like renaming the “Gulf of Mexico” as the “Gulf of America.”

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats