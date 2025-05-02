US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his intent to rename two US holidays to “Victory Day” in his latest attempt to alter the country's nomenclature.

“I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Victory Day, observed by the European Union on May 8 and in former Soviet countries on May 9, marks the anniversary of the formal acceptance of Germany’s unconditional surrender by the Allied Forces at the end of World War II.

Though some in the United States mark the occasion, it is not a public holiday or celebrated as widely as in Europe.

“Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II,” Trump’s post said.