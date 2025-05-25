Russian strikes killed at least 12 people in Ukraine overnight, officials have said, as Kiev and Moscow traded fire amid an ongoing major prisoner swap.

The death toll from the latest Russian strikes included three children ages eight, 12 and 17, killed in the northwestern region of Zhytomyr, officials said on Sunday.

Ukraine's emergency services described a night of "terror" as Russia launched a second straight night of major air strikes on Ukraine, including on the capital Kiev, after pummelling the country with ballistic missiles and drones overnight from Friday to Saturday.

The latest fire comes as the two sides pursue their biggest prisoner swap since Moscow launched its full-scale war in February 2022, and as the United States tries to broker a ceasefire to halt the three-year-old war.

Ukraine's military said early on Sunday it had shot down 45 Russian missiles and 266 attack drones overnight.

Four people were also reported dead in the western Khmelnytskyi region, four in the Kiev region and one in Mykolaiv in the south.

Emergency services said four people were killed and 16 injured in the Kiev region, including three children, in the "massive night attack".

'Sanctions will certainly help'