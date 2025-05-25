WORLD
Many killed as Russia pummels Ukraine in fresh night of strikes
Four people were also reported dead in the western Khmelnytskyi region, four in the Kiev region and one in Mykolaiv in the south. / Photo: Reuters
May 25, 2025

Russian strikes killed at least 12 people in Ukraine overnight, officials have said, as Kiev and Moscow traded fire amid an ongoing major prisoner swap.

The death toll from the latest Russian strikes included three children ages eight, 12 and 17, killed in the northwestern region of Zhytomyr, officials said on Sunday.

Ukraine's emergency services described a night of "terror" as Russia launched a second straight night of major air strikes on Ukraine, including on the capital Kiev, after pummelling the country with ballistic missiles and drones overnight from Friday to Saturday.

The latest fire comes as the two sides pursue their biggest prisoner swap since Moscow launched its full-scale war in February 2022, and as the United States tries to broker a ceasefire to halt the three-year-old war.

Ukraine's military said early on Sunday it had shot down 45 Russian missiles and 266 attack drones overnight.

Four people were also reported dead in the western Khmelnytskyi region, four in the Kiev region and one in Mykolaiv in the south.

Emergency services said four people were killed and 16 injured in the Kiev region, including three children, in the "massive night attack".

'Sanctions will certainly help'

The capital was "under attack" but "air defences are operating", said Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Russian authorities meanwhile reported that a dozen drones flying towards Moscow had been downed.

In Moscow, restrictions were imposed on at least four airports, including the main hub Sheremetyevo, the Russian civilian aviation authority said.

The renewed attacks came after Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight from Friday to Saturday, which left 15 wounded, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Russian military said on Saturday Ukraine had targeted it with 788 drones and missiles since Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged international leaders on Sunday to increase their pressure on Russia.

"Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help," Zelenskyy said on social media, calling on the United States, European countries and "all those around the world who seek peace" to show their "determination" to make Moscow halt the war.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
