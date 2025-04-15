The UK police have launched an investigation into what is being treated as an Islamophobic hate crime after 85 graves, many belonging to babies and young children, were desecrated in the Muslim section of Carpenders Park Lawn Cemetery in Watford.

Hertfordshire Police said on Tuesday that the criminal damage, discovered by a grieving family during a visit to the site, has caused profound shock and distress across the local Muslim community.

Extra patrols are being conducted in the area, and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Will Rogers-Overy confirmed that senior officers are working with community leaders to support affected families.

“In the coming days, we will engage further with the Muslim community, who will have been particularly impacted by this horrendous crime,” he said.

Wadi Funeralcare, which serves many Muslim families in the region, described the desecration as “heartbreaking” and said some of the graves were subjected to “unspeakable acts of disrespect.”