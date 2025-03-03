The Kremlin has said that someone would have to force Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make peace and that the Ukrainian leader's public clash with United States President Donald Trump had shown just how hard it would be to find a way to end the war.

"What happened at the White House on Friday, of course, demonstrated how difficult it will be to reach a settlement trajectory around Ukraine," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“The Kiev regime and Zelenskyy do not want peace. They want the war to continue."

On Friday, Trump and Vice President JD Vance clashed with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

Trump accused Zelenskyy of disrespecting the United States, said he was losing the war and risked triggering World War 3.

"It is very important that someone forces Zelenskyy himself to change his position," Peskov said.



"Someone has to make Zelenskyy want peace. If the Europeans can do it, they should be honoured and praised."

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022, triggering the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the depths of the Cold War.

Conflict in and over Ukraine had been building for years before his decision. Russia occupied Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014 after a pro-Moscow president was ousted amid mass street protests in Kiev.



Russian-backed separatists then began fighting Ukraine's armed forces in the country's eastern Donbass region.

Peskov said Putin was familiar with the "unprecedented event" in the Oval Office, adding that it had demonstrated at the very least Zelenskyy's lack of diplomatic skills to salvage his relationship with Trump but that Ukraine would not concede any territory to Russia as part of a peace deal.

Russia currently controls just under a fifth of Ukraine - or about 113,000 square kilometres - while Ukraine has seized about 450 square km of Russia in an incursion into neighbouring Kursk province, according to open source maps of the war and Russian estimates.

Western 'fragmentation'