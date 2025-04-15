Pressure is mounting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end his brutal war on Gaza as thousands of military personnel and civilians, including doctors, academics, and intelligence veterans, have signed urgent petitions demanding that the government prioritise the release of Israelis held in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

According to an Anadolu count, nearly 3,500 army veterans and active-duty soldiers have signed petitions for a ceasefire in Gaza since April 10, representing different units, brigades, elite forces, intelligence units, and intelligence graduates.

Several former top army commanders have joined the petitions, including former army chiefs Dan Halutz and Ehud Barak, who was also a prime minister.

Some 1,700 Israeli artists and cultural figures have also signed urgent petitions calling on the government to prioritise the release of Israelis held in the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

More petitions and letters demanding an end to the war are also expected to be released, alongside mass protests taking place across the country, as Netanyahu continues to face growing demands from within Israeli society to reach a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

Demand for an end