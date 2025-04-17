TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Türkiye pledges support for Syria’s post-revolution reconstruction
Trade Minister Omer Bolat visits Damascus, vowing to help rebuild Syria’s infrastructure and boost bilateral ties in trade, transport, energy, and finance.
Türkiye pledges support for Syria’s post-revolution reconstruction
Bolat held bilateral and delegation meetings with his counterparts on various issues, including trade, customs, transportation, investment, finance and banking, contracting, and energy. / TRT World
April 17, 2025

Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat has said that his country will help the Syrian government develop institutional capacity and address infrastructure deficiencies.

On a two-day official visit to Syria’s capital, Damascus, on Wednesday and Thursday, a delegation of Turkish business leaders, chamber representatives, and union officials accompanied Bolat.

The minister held bilateral and delegation meetings with his counterparts on various issues, including trade, customs, transportation, investment, finance and banking, contracting, and energy.

He met with Syria’s Economy and Industry Minister Nidal al Shaar, Finance Minister Mohamed Yasser Barnia, Transportation Minister Yarub Suleyman Badr, and land and sea ports chief Kuteybe Ahmed Badawi.

Congratulating Syria on its December 8 revolution last year, which saw the end of the Assad regime, Bolat said Türkiye felt the second-largest impact from Syria’s 13-year civil war.

"President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan of the Republic of Türkiye and our government, our state, and our nation have stood by the Syrian people as a whole and have been very pleased with this revolution. It is our greatest prayer that Syria, as a government, state, and nation, will develop and grow in a strong stability and peace," he said.

"We emphasised that we are open to cooperation with the business world in a wide range of areas, from investment to services, infrastructure, trade in goods, in line with Syria's needs and demands," Bolat said on X about his meeting with al-Sha'ar.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria sweeps Assad remnants in combing operations

Shared reconstruction vision

Recommended

On his meeting with Badr, he wrote: "Based on the importance of strong transport and logistics networks for a strong economy, we evaluated the issues of faster and more efficient transitions through customs gates between our countries and the initiation of transit passages that will make Syria a transit base.

As a continuation of the vision set forth by the historical Hejaz Road, we will continue to take the necessary steps to strengthen our transport networks with Syria.”

Underlining that Türkiye will stand by Syria with its experience and production capability, Bolat said during his meeting with businesspeople from the Damascus Chamber of Commerce: "Infrastructure, economic legislation, and institutional capacity are now being reestablished in Syria, and the government of Türkiye will support the development of institutional capacity and infrastructure deficiencies to the extent requested by the Syrian government.”

“Like all ministries in Türkiye, we have been instructed by our president to support Syria. The establishment of a new, free Syria here will be your work and we, as your Muslim brothers and neighbors, have the duty to support you,” he said.

“Considering that the economic integrations established between neighboring countries are stronger, we evaluated steps to be taken for the further development of the commercial and economic relations of the two neighboring countries in the upcoming period," Bolat said on X.

"We are always ready to share our experience and knowledge in all areas, as well as its production and technological capabilities with our Syrian brothers. We will grow stronger together in all areas, including customs, logistics, rehabilitation of industrial zones, joint investments, and a strengthened financial system."

RelatedTRT Global - Syria writing new history but faces long road ahead: Ahmed Alsharaa

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit