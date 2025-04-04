US
3 min read
Judge denies Trump administration's bid to move Rumeysa Ozturk's case to Louisiana
Judge Denise Casper rejects Trump admin's venue switch — Tufts student's petition stays in Vermont, not Louisiana, where the White House hoped to transfer it.
Judge denies Trump administration's bid to move Rumeysa Ozturk's case to Louisiana
Lawyers for a Tufts University doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk, who was detained by immigration authorities, speak to reporters after arguing her case in federal court on March 25, in Boston. (AP) / AP
April 4, 2025

A federal judge has denied the Trump administration's attempt to dismiss or transfer Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk’s case to the state of Louisiana, instead ruling that the proceeding will be transferred to Vermont.

US District Judge Denise Casper for Massachusetts also granted a request on Friday to block the government from removing Ozturk from the US while her petition challenging her detention is considered.

In her 26-page decision, Casper said Vermont was the appropriate venue for the case since Ozturk had been confined there at the time the petition was filed.

Trump administration had asked Casper to move the case to Louisiana, where Ozturk is currently being held. Any appeals there would have been handled by one of the most conservative appeals courts in the country.

The judge noted that Ozturk’s legal team had not known her whereabouts after her arrest, and therefore, could not be faulted for filing the petition in the state of Massachusetts, where Ozturk had been detained initially.

RelatedTRT Global - Rumeysa Ozturk, detained Tufts student, stands firm on protecting 'rights of youth and children'

‘Restoring Ozturk's rights’

Ozturk, 30, a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University and Fulbright scholar, was arrested March 25 near her home in Somerville, Massachusetts, while heading to an iftar dinner to break her fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Mahsa Khanbabai, an attorney representing Ozturk, welcomed the ruling as "one step closer to restoring Rumeysa Ozturk's rights."

Recommended

She said the ruling sends a "clear message that the government cannot manipulate jurisdiction in order to target human rights defenders, in violation of their First Amendment rights."

No charges have been filed against Ozturk, according to Khanbabai, who thinks she "should never have been arrested or detained by ICE in the first place."

Jessie Rossman, legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union, said the group is ready to defend Ozturk’s rights in Vermont to "bring her back to her loved ones and life in Somerville."

A viral video captured the moments of her detention, showing masked Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents handcuffing her and forcibly taking away her phone.

US Secretary of State Rubio said her F-1 was revoked. Authorities claim she engaged in activities supporting the Palestinian group, Hamas, an allegation her family and advocates strongly deny.

Ozturk's lawyers and supporters argue that she was detained for co-writing an op-ed in The Tufts Daily in March 2024 that criticised the university's handling of the pro-Palestinian movement.

Tufts on Wednesday called for Ozturk's release, saying it knew of no facts warranting her arrest or suggesting she violated campus policies.

She is a Fulbright Scholar and student in Tufts' doctoral programme for Child Study and Human Development and had been in the country on a student visa.

Ozturk’s detention comes amid the Trump administration's broader clampdown on pro-Palestinian students and academics, including the detention of Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, and Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Karen Attiah says WaPo fired her for sharing Charlie Kirk's remarks on Black women
Trump launches law enforcement task force in Memphis, signals Chicago next
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation