The US has announced that it has imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, citing his administration's alleged failure to combat the alleged drug trade.

"Since President Gustavo Petro came to power, cocaine production in Colombia has exploded to the highest rate in decades, flooding the United States and poisoning Americans," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement on Friday.

Petro "has allowed drug cartels to flourish and refused to stop this activity," Bessent alleged.

"Today, President Trump is taking strong action to protect our nation and make clear that we will not tolerate the trafficking of drugs into our nation," he added.

In addition to Petro, the US blacklisted his eldest son, Nicolas Fernando Petro Burgos, his wife, Veronica del Socorro Alcocer Garcia and Interior Minister Armando Benedetti.

The State Department previously revoked Petro's visa at the tail-end of September's UN General Assembly session due to remarks he made at a pro-Palestinian rally.

Following the sanctions announcement, the State Department said it would decertify Colombia as a partner in counternarcotics efforts.

"The United States will not turn a blind eye to Petro’s appeasement and emboldening of narco-terrorists," spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement. "We are committed to bringing terrorists and drug traffickers to justice and preventing deadly illegal drugs from entering our country."