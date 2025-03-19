The M23 rebel group, which is at the centre of the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), seized the town of Walikale, which is located in an area rich in minerals, in their latest advances in North Kivu province, UN radio reported, citing local sources.

The rebels, supported by the Rwandan army, took over the town on Wednesday almost without fighting, Radio Okapi said.

The move came a day after Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame called for an immediate ceasefire and an unconditional cessation of hostilities during talks in Doha, Qatar.

Local media said that for the past several days, Walikale was under threat from the rebels, who engaged in fierce fighting with government troops and the Wazalendo, a group of civilian militias linked to the Congolese army, in the town's neighbourhoods, forcing many residents to flee to safe areas.

Located about 125 kilometres northwest of the eastern provincial capital, Goma, captured by the rebels in January, Walikale hosts large deposits of tin.

Intensified offensive