SpaceX’s Starship rocket has launched into the skies during its ninth test flight, part of the Elon Musk-led company’s ambitious effort to develop a spacecraft capable of supporting interplanetary missions. However, the rocket broke apart mid-flight.

“As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly,” SpaceX said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

“Teams will continue to review data and work toward our next flight test.”

“With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multiplanetary,” the company added.

