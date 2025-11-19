Hundreds of career Israeli soldiers, including senior officers, have submitted requests for early retirement, deepening the military’s manpower crisis as the army struggles with shortages during its war on Gaza, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, representatives from the army’s Personnel Administration told the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee that about 600 career personnel, including senior officers and professional non-commissioned officers, have asked to effectively “resign” early.

“There were those whose retirement we postponed throughout the war (in Gaza) because of their necessity, simply because there are no replacements for them,” one military official told lawmakers.

Military officials said 85 percent of career soldiers retire “at the rank of lieutenant colonel or below.”

Bar Kalifa, an Israeli army official who addressed the committee, linked the growing crisis to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling striking down pension supplements for career officers.

He also pointed to “the broader issue of the (Israeli army’s) manpower shortage amid the ongoing exemption from military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews” at a time when troops “began manoeuvring in Gaza.”

The army “needs another 12,000 soldiers,” he added.

On August 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City, before the plan was shelved after a ceasefire took effect on October 10.