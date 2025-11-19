The European Union wants to train up to 3,000 Palestinian police officers in Gaza under a scheme similar to one it already runs in the occupied West Bank, an EU official said on Wednesday.

There will be a "need to stabilise Gaza with an important police force" if the current ceasefire endures, said the official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

The UN Security Council voted on Monday in favour of a US-drafted resolution bolstering President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza — which has allowed a fragile ceasefire to hold between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas since October 10.

The peace plan notably authorises the creation of an international force that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly-trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarise Gaza.

The EU has struggled to exert influence during Israel's two-year war on Gaza due to splits within the bloc between countries supporting Tel Aviv and those closer to the Palestinians.

Keen to reclaim a role in the region, the EU will propose training Palestinian police officers — who are not affiliated with Hamas — as part of efforts to restore long-term security in the territory.

Palestinian Authority reforms