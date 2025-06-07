US
Clashes in Los Angeles between authorities and protesters during immigration sweep
US immigration authorities were carrying out enforcement activities in several locations in Los Angeles, as they were met with demonstrators protesting their activity.
A protester pours water over a tear gas canister during a protest after federal immigration authorities conducted an operation. / AP
June 7, 2025

Federal immigration authorities have carried out enforcement activities at several locations in Los Angeles, with some clashes breaking out as crowds gathered outside a warehouse and other locations across the city to protest the activity.

Federal law enforcement officials on Friday were present at a Home Depot, an apartment complex, federal courts and in the fashion district, said Jorge-Mario Cabrera, a spokesman with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to discuss the details of its operations. The agency said it routinely makes arrests of noncitizens "who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation's immigration laws."

Cabrera said people calling a rapid response hotline reported dozens of arrests.

KABC-TV reported that crowds tried to hinder officers from leaving one location after their operation was over. Aerial footage broadcast by the station showed officers throwing smoke bombs or flash bangs on the street to disperse the people so they could drive away in SUVs, vans and military-style vehicles.

The station showed one person running backwards with their hands on the hood of a moving white SUV in an apparent attempt to block the vehicle. The person fell backwards, landing flat on the ground. The SUV backed up, drove around the individual and sped off as others on the street threw objects at it.

Another video showed people being handcuffed by federal authorities in a Home Depot parking lot.

'Sow terror'

Mayor Karen Bass said the activity was meant to "sow terror."

"As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place. These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city," Bass said.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said in a written statement that his department was aware of the enforcement activities.

"I'm aware that these actions cause anxiety for many Angelenos, so I want to make it clear: the LAPD is not involved in civil immigration enforcement," he said in a statement.

SOURCE:AP
