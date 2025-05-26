POLITICS
1 min read
Maduro's alliance wins most votes in Venezuelan elections
Venezuela’s ruling party won the most votes in elections with a 42.6 percent turnout while the opposition boycotted and gained just 6.25 percent of votes.
Maduro's alliance wins most votes in Venezuelan elections
Maduro’s coalition secured nearly all governor seats in the vote. / Reuters
May 26, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s party won most of the votes dominated parliamentary and regional elections on Sunday, according to the electoral council (CNE).

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and its allies secured 82.68 percent of the national assembly votes and 23 of 24 governor seats, the council said.

Voter turnout was 42.6 percent in elections boycotted by the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Alliance, which garnered just 6.25 percent of the votes.

CNE President Elvis Amoroso said the process was highly transparent, highlighting Venezuela’s electoral system as a global example.

The ruling alliance received 4.55 million votes out of 5.5 million cast, marking a sweeping victory amid the opposition’s absence, Amoroso noted.

Recommended

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado had urged supporters to boycott the polls, citing doubts over transparency.

Over 21 million registered voters participated in choosing 24 governors, 285 parliament members, and 260 regional council members for the 2026–2031 legislative term.

For the first time, officials were elected in the resource-rich Esequibo region, contested between Venezuela and Guyana.

RelatedTRT Global - Venezuela arrests dozens of 'mercenaries' for plotting election disruption

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
'Historic' moment as Syrian flag raised at embassy in Washington after over a decade
Pakistan hints at more defence pacts post-Saudi deal; India implores Riyadh to mind 'sensitivities'
Venezuela demands UN action over deadly US boat attacks
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
Erdogan hopes White House meeting with Trump will contribute to resolving regional conflicts
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
Saudi experts and media hail 'NATO-like' defence pact between Islamabad and Riyadh
After US veto, Algeria warns UNSC risks 'third failure' akin to Rwanda, Bosnia genocides
Iran retracts its UN resolution over nuclear site attacks after US threatens to cut IAEA funding
US again vetoes UNSC's Gaza truce call as Israel disregards Palestine occupation deadline
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
US immigration judge orders Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria, lawyers vow appeal
Trump to designate Antifa as 'major terrorist' group