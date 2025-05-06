WORLD
Deadly ambush targets Pakistani forces in Balochistan
The attack, involving a homemade explosive, targeted a convoy en route to a security operation.
Violence has surged in Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, in recent years as militant separatist groups step up their fight against Pakistani authorities they accuse of exploiting the region's natural resources. / Reuters
May 6, 2025

Seven Pakistani paramilitary troops have been killed and five others wounded in a homemade bomb attack on a convoy in southwestern Balochistan province, officials said.

The Pakistani military said in a statement on Tuesday that "terrorists" from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) had targeted a vehicle carrying security forces with a homemade bomb near the town of Mach in Kachhi district.

It said seven paramilitary troops were killed.

Violence has surged in Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, in recent years as militant separatist groups step up their fight against Pakistani authorities they accuse of exploiting the region's natural resources.

A senior local government official told AFP the vehicle that was hit was part of a convoy on its way to a security operation.

He said five others were wounded and were taken by helicopter to a military hospital in the provincial capital, Quetta.

Attack in the mountains

The attack took place around noon in a mountainous region rich in coal mines that has been hit regularly by attacks from separatist groups led by the BLA.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

More than 200 people, mostly members of the security forces, have been killed since January 1 by armed groups in Balochistan and neighbouring Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, according to an AFP tally.

Dozens of militants and off-duty security force members were killed when the BLA took control of a train with hundreds of passengers on board in March.

