Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel’s latest air strikes on Gaza, which killed more than 400 people, vowing that Tel Aviv will be held accountable for “every drop of blood it shed.”

“With the brutal attacks it carried out on Gaza last night, the Zionist regime has once again proven itself to be a terror state that thrives on the blood and tears of innocent people,” Erdogan said during an iftar (fast-breaking) event at the National Defence University in Ankara.

Türkiye pledges to stand against oppression

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering stance against what he described as attempts to "drown the region in blood, tears, and oppression under the delusion of a promised land." He stressed that Ankara would not remain silent in the face of such atrocities.