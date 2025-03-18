WAR ON GAZA
Erdogan condemns Israel’s deadly Gaza strikes, vows accountability
Türkiye will increase its diplomatic efforts to stop the "massacre," establish calm, and restore ceasefire in Gaza, says President Erdogan.
says the Zionist regime proves itself a terror state with its latest attacks on Gaza and vows to intensify diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire / AA
March 18, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel’s latest air strikes on Gaza, which killed more than 400 people, vowing that Tel Aviv will be held accountable for “every drop of blood it shed.”

“With the brutal attacks it carried out on Gaza last night, the Zionist regime has once again proven itself to be a terror state that thrives on the blood and tears of innocent people,” Erdogan said during an iftar (fast-breaking) event at the National Defence University in Ankara.

Türkiye pledges to stand against oppression

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering stance against what he described as attempts to "drown the region in blood, tears, and oppression under the delusion of a promised land." He stressed that Ankara would not remain silent in the face of such atrocities.

As global outrage over the escalating violence grows, Türkiye has vowed to ramp up diplomatic efforts aimed at stopping what Erdogan called a “massacre.”

He emphasised the urgent need to establish calm and work toward a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

Türkiye's diplomatic push for peace

Ankara has been actively engaging with regional and international actors to mediate peace efforts in Gaza. Türkiye has consistently called for an end to Israeli attacks, urging the international community to take concrete action to prevent further civilian casualties.

The latest attacks mark one of the deadliest escalations in Gaza, fueling tensions across the region.

SOURCE:AA
