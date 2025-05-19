US President Donald Trump has appeared to fuel speculation that Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis was covered up, saying he was "surprised" the public was not told about it earlier.

"I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago," Trump told reporters on Monday, saying that it usually takes a "long time" to reach the aggressive stage of prostate cancer that Biden's office announced on Sunday.

Biden's office disclosed Sunday that he has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the office said, adding the disease was "characterised by a Gleason score of 9" with "metastasis to the bone."