A Japanese travel agency says it plans to launch a point-to-point transport service in the 2030s that would connect Tokyo with US cities like New York in just 60 minutes via outer space, Kyodo News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The service, developed in collaboration with a reusable rocket development startup, will cost a customer 100 million yen ($657,000) for a round-trip ticket.

The vehicle would take off from an offshore location and could link any two points on Earth within 60 minutes, according to the companies.

They hope to link Tokyo with the US.

"We hope this business will be a new starting point to connect space travel and tourism," Keigo Yoshida, president of Nippon Travel, said during a press conference in Tokyo.

Advanced applications for the service will start being accepted in fiscal 2026.