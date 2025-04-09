Tesla starts selling cars in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, a country where on a 900-kilometre (559 mile) stretch of its main east-west highway linking the capital Riyadh and the holy city of Mecca there isn't a single charging station.

Electric vehicle sales in the kingdom totalled just 2,000 last year, according to Telemetry analyst Sam Abuelsamid, fewer than Tesla sold between breakfast and dinner on an average day.

But Saudi Arabia has huge plans for EVs that Tesla has not been able to tap, partly because of a feud between its billionaire CEO Elon Musk and the kingdom's powerful Public Investment Fund sovereign wealth fund that dates back to 2018.

A new political landscape has given Musk an opportunity to change that.

Relations between Riyadh and Musk have improved since he took a high-profile role in US President Donald Trump's election campaign and then a top position in his administration, slashing the federal bureaucracy.

In a coup for Riyadh, Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks in his first foreign trip, after asking the kingdom in January to spend upwards of $1 trillion in the US economy over four years, including military purchases.

"Plenty of business people are thinking about how to position their firms around President Trump's anticipated visit to the Gulf," said Robert Mogielnicki, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

"I suspect Tesla wants to firmly plant their flag in the Saudi market before President Trump's visit and then try to capitalise on momentum thereafter."

Missing out

Musk could do with a boost.

Tesla posted a 13 percent drop in first-quarter sales earlier this month, its weakest performance in nearly three years, driven by a backlash against Musk's politics, rising competition, and delays for a Model Y refresh.

But Musk has work to do in Saudi Arabia after his public spat with PIF boss Yasir al-Rumayyan.

The dispute started when Musk tweeted in 2018 he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private after a meeting with the PIF.



In the ensuing lawsuit filed by investors when a bid failed to materialise, tense text messages between Musk and al-Rumayyan were made public.

In the following years, Musk missed out on the billions Riyadh has poured into its Vision 2030 programme to diversify the economy away from oil. The kingdom is investing an estimated $39 billion in developing the EV sector, according to a 2024 report by consultants PwC.