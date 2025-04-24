WORLD
2 min read
Railway disruptions in France as union goes on strike
Transport minister says each day of strike action leads to $10.7 million in lost investments in national rail infrastructure
Railway disruptions in France as union goes on strike
View of empty railway tracks as a TER regional train enters the Saint Lazare train station in Paris / Reuters
April 24, 2025

France is set to face widespread rail disruptions in early May after unions representing staff of national railway called for a new series of strikes.

The CGT-Cheminots, Société nationale des chemins de fer français (SNCF) largest union, has announced an indefinite strike beginning May 5, while Sud-Rail, which represents a significant number of train conductors, has called for walkouts on May 7, 9, 10, and 11, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday.

The action coincides with the long weekend around the May 8 national holiday, traditionally one of the busiest periods for travel across the country. The unions are demanding wage increases and improved working conditions for railway staff.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete warned that each day of strike action leads to €10 million (USD $10.7 million) in lost investments in the national rail infrastructure.

“Those who say they care about the rail network and public investment must also take responsibility,” Vergriete said. “By constantly calling for strikes, they weaken the very system they claim to defend,” he added.

Recommended

Vergriete said he hoped the unions would “return to reason”, urging all parties to pursue social dialogue in good faith. “Negotiation can only take place if everyone is around the table and shows a willingness to de-escalate,” he said. “I don’t want to intervene directly because I think that would weaken the state.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation