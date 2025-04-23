A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Türkiye’s Istanbul, injuring 236 people in panic-driven incidents, none of whom suffered life-threatening wounds.

The earthquake's epicentre was in Istanbul's Silivri district, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake hit at 1249 PM local time (0949 GMT) on Wednesday and was felt strongly across Istanbul on Wednesday and neighbouring provinces, prompting residents to flee buildings in fear.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit at 1302 PM (1002 GMT), with the epicentre off the coast of Buyukcekmece in the Sea of ​​Marmara.

AFAD said all relevant institutions and response teams have been mobilised and field scans are underway to assess potential damage and ensure public safety.