President Donald Trump has said he believes it is possible that a ceasefire in Gaza will be reached within a week.

Trump, at an Oval Office event celebrating a DRC-Rwanda peace accord on Friday, told reporters that he believes a ceasefire is close.

He said he had been just been talking to some of the people involved in trying to reach a ceasefire to hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

"We think even next week, we're going to get a ceasefire," Trump said.

Trump's remarks came after the Israeli daily Haaretz reported that nearly 100,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocide in Gaza, representing about 4 percent of the territory's population.

Palestinians have documented over 56,300 fatalities, mostly women and minors.

Some 11,000 Palestinians feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.