US President Donald Trump has said that American personnel are being evacuated from locations in the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran, warning that "it could be a dangerous place".

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday before attending the opening night of the award-winning musical Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center, Trump acknowledged the withdrawal while maintaining his firm stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"Well, they are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place. We'll see what happens. We've given notice to move out," he said when asked about reports of personnel relocations.

Pressed about reducing regional tensions, he reiterated his position on Iran's nuclear programme.

"They can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that," he said.

The State Department on Wednesday authorised the departure of non-essential personnel from Iraq following emergency assessments at embassies within striking distance of Iranian assets across the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Northern Africa, according to The Washington Post.

US intelligence officials are increasingly concerned about potential Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities without Washington's consent, the newspaper wrote.