Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Marta Kos, the EU commissioner for enlargement in Luxembourg.

According to a post shared by Ankara on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Monday, Fidan held talks with the top officials on the margins of a ministerial meeting on cross-regional security and connectivity, held as part of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Türkiye has officially been a candidate for EU membership since 1999, and its accession negotiations began in 2005, but stalled in recent years.