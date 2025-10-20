TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM meets French counterpart, EU commissioner to discuss cross-regional security
Hakan Fidan held talks with top officials on the margins of a ministerial meeting on cross-regional security and connectivity, held as part of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.
October 20, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Marta Kos, the EU commissioner for enlargement in Luxembourg.

According to a post shared by Ankara on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Monday, Fidan held talks with the top officials on the margins of a ministerial meeting on cross-regional security and connectivity, held as part of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Türkiye has officially been a candidate for EU membership since 1999, and its accession negotiations began in 2005, but stalled in recent years.

Turkish officials have called on the EU to give new life to the talks, treat Türkiye fairly, and recognise its immense strategic and international importance.

