The world installed a record amount of renewable energy capacity last year, largely driven by China, according to a report published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Generating capacity from the likes of solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal energy grew by 15.1 percent globally, reaching close to 4.5 terawatts, according to the report from IRENA on Wednesday.

Across the world, 585 gigawatts of renewable capacity were added to grids, accounting for 92.5 percent of all new electricity-generating capacity installed last year.

"The continuous growth of renewables we witness each year is evidence that renewables are economically viable and readily deployable," Francesco La Camera, IRENA's director, said in a statement.

"Each year, they keep breaking their own expansion records, but we also face the same challenges of great regional disparities and the ticking clock," he added.

To achieve a global goal, agreed at the COP28 climate summit in 2023, to triple renewable energy generation capacity by 2030 the world must reach 11.2 terawatts.

That will require annual growth of 16.6 percent until the end of the decade, the report said.