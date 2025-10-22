EUROPE
1 min read
Poland arrests Ukrainian man over suspicion of spying on military infrastructure
Suspect, said to have expressed pro-Russian views, also reportedly provided a Russian-speaking person with photos and geographical coordinates of Poland's military infrastructure.
Poland arrests Ukrainian man over suspicion of spying on military infrastructure
Police Special Forces train in Warsaw [FILE]. / Reuters
October 22, 2025

Polish prosecutors have claimed that a Ukrainian man now in custody was spying on their military infrastructure, according to broadcaster TVP World.

The man, identified as Bohdan K., was first detained along with another Ukrainian, Kyrylo T., for possession of illegal drugs in eastern Poland.

"Correspondence was revealed on a secured telephone belonging to Bohdan K., which shows that he had been providing a Russian-speaking person with photographs and geographical coordinates of critical infrastructure at the disposal of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland," said a prosecutors’ statement on Wednesday.

The man was charged with aiding foreign intelligence and providing intelligence harmful to Poland’s security, and has been remanded in custody for three months pending further investigation.

RECOMMENDED

"The suspect pleaded not guilty and expressed pro-Russian views and questioned Ukraine's sovereignty," the prosecutors also said.

Kyrylo T. was reportedly charged with possession of illegal drugs and released from custody.

RelatedTRT World - Poland says it has detained 55 suspects linked to Russian espionage in recent months

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets