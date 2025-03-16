Azerbaijan said that its military positions were again fired upon by Armenian forces, reporting three separate incidents along the border.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Sunday, Armenian troops stationed near the Khazinevar settlement in Armenia’s Gorus region opened fire on Azerbaijani positions at approximately 6:35 pm local time (1435GMT).

Later in the evening, a second attack was reported, with Armenian forces from the Burun settlement in Gorus firing multiple times at Azerbaijani positions between 8:10 pm and 8:45 pm local time (1610GMT-1645GMT).

Earlier, the ministry said that its military positions were fired upon by Armenian troops located near the settlement of Digh at approximately 9:45 am local time (0545GMT).

Armenia’s Defense Ministry has rejected the reports, claiming they “do not correspond to reality.”

The report comes as both Azerbaijan and Armenia separately announced Thursday that they agreed on the text of the draft peace agreement, set to end a decades-long conflict between the two countries and establish diplomatic ties between Baku and Yerevan.