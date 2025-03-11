WORLD
2 min read
UN reinstates funding for Rohingya refugees in Indonesia after US cuts
The International Organization for Migration has restored full support for Rohingya refugees in Indonesia after the US funding freeze.
UN reinstates funding for Rohingya refugees in Indonesia after US cuts
Aid for Rohingya refugees in Indonesia resumes, the UN agency reverses funding cuts. / AP
March 11, 2025

The United Nations migration agency has reversed cuts to funding for Rohingya refugees in Indonesia, its top official in the country told AFP on Tuesday, days after it slashed assistance because of US President Donald Trump's foreign aid funding freeze.

The mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long and dangerous sea journeys to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

A letter dated February 28 from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), seen by AFP, said support was being cut for nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees in Pekanbaru city on the western island of Sumatra.

But the IOM chief of mission in Indonesia told AFP the cuts have been reversed, without a reason given.

"Our largest programme to provide humanitarian assistance has been reinstated," Jeffrey Labovitz said.

"I can confirm there is no current planned reduction in services."

The agency said in an email statement that it "remains committed to assisting Rohingya refugees in Indonesia, continuing our support as we have in the past."

RelatedTRT Global - Hunger, insecurity may hit Rohingya amid dramatic aid cut: UN refugee chief

US freeze impacts operations

Recommended

More than 2,000 Rohingya are languishing in Indonesia under legal uncertainty as nations refuse to take them in permanently, leaving them reliant on UN support for shelter and aid.

The IOM said last week that the US freeze was "impacting our staff, operations and the people we serve".

The freeze had left funds desperately needed to maintain levels of assistance to the persecuted minority, a source familiar with the matter told AFP.

The US embassy in Jakarta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia is not a signatory to the UN refugee convention and says it cannot be compelled to take in refugees from Myanmar, calling instead on neighbouring countries to share the burden and resettle the Rohingya who arrive on its shores.

On Monday US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was cancelling 5,200 programmes at development agency USAID, but would keep 1,000 to be administered by the State Department.

Aid groups argue much of the assistance supports US interests by promoting stability and health overseas.

RelatedTRT Global - UN pleads for urgent funding to prevent ration cuts for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan