An international conference on global competition in the Middle East kicks off at Bogazici University in Istanbul, featuring discussions on the reshaping of trade networks and current international developments.

The two-day conference, titled “Great Power Competition & the Middle East: Redrawing Trade Routes and Networks,” is organised by the university in collaboration with the PLUS Institute (the Austrian Institute for International Research and Development), the Al Jazeera Centre for Studies, the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) based in Ankara, Türkiye's capital, and the Center for Turkish Studies at Shanghai University.

The conference hosts academics, strategists and researchers from Türkiye, Austria, Germany, China, Russia, Iran, Qatar, the UK and France.

The first day of the conference covers discussions on major powers' competition and the imperial legacies in the Middle East in the first session. It is also expected to discuss trade routes and the roles of India, Russia and China in international trade.

Discussions on the position of Europe and debates on its strategic autonomy are also expected.