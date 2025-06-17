TÜRKİYE
International conference on global competition in the Middle East kicks off in Istanbul
Hosted by Bogazici University, a two-day conference is expected to discuss issues such as alternative trade routes and regional cooperation with experts from various countries.
Great Power Competition and the Middle East Forum / AA
June 17, 2025

An international conference on global competition in the Middle East kicks off at Bogazici University in Istanbul, featuring discussions on the reshaping of trade networks and current international developments.

The two-day conference, titled “Great Power Competition & the Middle East: Redrawing Trade Routes and Networks,” is organised by the university in collaboration with the PLUS Institute (the Austrian Institute for International Research and Development), the Al Jazeera Centre for Studies, the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) based in Ankara, Türkiye's capital, and the Center for Turkish Studies at Shanghai University.

The conference hosts academics, strategists and researchers from Türkiye, Austria, Germany, China, Russia, Iran, Qatar, the UK and France.

The first day of the conference covers discussions on major powers' competition and the imperial legacies in the Middle East in the first session. It is also expected to discuss trade routes and the roles of India, Russia and China in international trade.

Discussions on the position of Europe and debates on its strategic autonomy are also expected.

The second day is expected to include discussions on strategic alignments in the Middle East, regional efforts and global strategies in the region and altering clashes and hierarchies in the world as well as the region and the arising new global order.

Overall, the conference will discuss alternative trade routes such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), as well as energy corridors, normative transformations and regional cooperation.

SOURCE:AA
