Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended Eid al Adha greetings to Muslims around the world, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and other communities affected by conflict.

"On behalf of my country and my nation, I respectfully greet our Palestinian brothers and sisters who are mounting a dignified resistance against all the barbarity of Israel and who are engaged in a heroic struggle in Gaza and the occupied territories," Erdogan said in his video message on Thursday.

He also paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in Gaza, saying: “I commemorate all our brothers and sisters in Gaza who have been martyred in these attacks with mercy, and I wish a swift recovery to those who have been wounded.”

Erdogan expressed hope that the instability in regions affected by conflict, including Gaza, Sudan and Somalia would soon come to an end.

"Historic step toward ending the bloody war”