Israel acting as 'strategic destabiliser' in region — Turkish deputy foreign minister
"Türkiye, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan will come together to establish an operational centre and work toward resolving the security issues in the region," says Nuh Yilmaz.
April 12, 2025

Turkish deputy foreign minister has stressed that Israel is acting as a "strategic destabiliser" in the region and is benefiting from the situation.

"Türkiye, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan will come together to establish an operational centre and will work toward resolving the security issues in the region," Nuh Yilmaz said during the "Syria: A Country Reconciling and Rebuilding" panel as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Saturday.

The UN special envoy for Syria also stressed the need to immediately halt Israel’s destabilising attacks on Syrian territory to make progress in the country.

“Israel needs to stop what it’s currently doing; it’s playing with fire. This further destabilises an already fragile situation,” said Geir Pedersen.

He said Syria needs the support of the international community to achieve success.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs, director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, argued that the US and the CIA are responsible for the situation in Syria and wider regional conflicts.

He claimed that peace would not be possible unless real diplomacy is conducted and “CIA operations are brought to an end.”

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau said 3 million people in Syria are suffering food insecurity, but the agency is only able to provide assistance to 1.5 million.

