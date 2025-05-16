WORLD
Iranian, European officials hold nuclear talks in Istanbul
Deputy foreign ministers from Iran, the UK, France and Germany convened at Iran’s Istanbul consulate to recommit to diplomacy amid stalled US talks and an October 18 snapback deadline.
Iran remains concerned that European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal may trigger the “snapback” mechanism, restoring lifted UN sanctions. / Photo: AA
May 16, 2025

Iranian and European officials' meeting ended in Istanbul, where they discussed the status of Iran’s nuclear programme and ways to prevent further escalation.

Following a meeting between deputy foreign ministers of Iran, the UK, France, and Germany at the Iranian Consulate General in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that discussions centred around Iran-US negotiations.

“We exchanged views and discussed the latest state of play on nuclear and sanctions lifting indirect negotiations,” said Gharibabadi in a statement on X.

He added that “Iran and the E3 are determined to sustain and make the best use of diplomacy,” noting: “We will meet again, as appropriate, to continue our dialogue.”

There was no immediate European statement regarding the meeting.

A planned meeting between Iran and the E3 in Rome on May 2 was cancelled following the postponement of indirect Iran-US nuclear negotiations.

Iran remains concerned that the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal may trigger the so-called “snapback mechanism,” which would reinstate UN sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the agreement.

This mechanism expires on October 18.

If no diplomatic solution is reached before then, European nations are expected to consider invoking the clause.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a May 11 op-ed in the French daily Le Point that abusing the snapback mechanism could escalate tensions irreversibly and “mark not only the end of Europe’s role in the agreement but also a dangerous turning point.”

He also called on European nations to hold further nuclear dialogue with Iran.

By Murat Sofuoglu
