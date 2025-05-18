Poles are voting Sunday in a presidential election at a time of heightened security concerns stemming from the ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine and growing worry that the US commitment to Europe’s security could be weakening under President Donald Trump.

The top two front-runners are Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, a liberal allied with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian with no prior political experience who is supported by the national conservative Law and Justice party.

Recent opinion polls show Trzaskowski with around 30 percent support and Nawrocki in the mid-20s.

A second round between the two is widely expected to take place on June 1st.

The election is also a test of the strength of other forces, including the far right.

Sławomir Mentzen, a hard-right candidate who blends populist MAGA rhetoric with libertarian economics and a critical stance toward the European Union, has been polling in third place.

Ten other candidates are also on the ballot.

With such a crowded field and a requirement that a candidate receive more than 50 percent of the vote to win outright, a second round seemed all but inevitable.