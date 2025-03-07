WORLD
2 min read
Copenhagen approves Palestine Square with majority vote
The proposal, initially supported in August 2023 by a coalition of parties, had been delayed due to the Israeli war in Gaza.
Copenhagen approves Palestine Square with majority vote
A majority of 29 out of 55 council members voted in favor, and the name will officially take effect on April 1. / Reuters
March 7, 2025

Copenhagen’s city council has approved naming of a location in the Danish capital as Palestine Square, following years of debate, public broadcaster DR reported.

A majority of 29 out of 55 council members voted in favour, and the name will officially take effect on April 1.

The proposal, initially supported in August 2023 by a coalition of left-wing parties, had been delayed due to the Israeli war in Gaza.

Ahead of the vote, thousands of emails flooded the inboxes of city officials, which some described as an organised effort to sway the decision.

The emails urged them to reject the proposal, with at least 49 of the 55 representatives targeted.

Morten Melchiors of the Conservative People's Party called it a “massive attack.”

“In one hour, I received 830 emails,” Melchiors told DR News. “The City of Copenhagen’s system registered 12,253 emails in that period, causing disruption.”

RelatedTRT Global - Tens of thousands attend Ramadan's 1st Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restriction

Attempt to call revocation

Recommended

Other councillors, including Christopher Rohl of the Radical Liberals and Frederik Kronborg of the Red-Green Alliance, also reported inboxes flooded with identical messages, many from foreign addresses.

Rohl estimated he received 650 emails, while Kronborg counted over 900.

“There’s a difference between citizen engagement and an orchestrated effort to drown political discourse,” Rohl said, adding that the messages did not change his stance.

Kronborg expressed concern about interference, saying: “This disrupts political work. It appears to be an attempt to undermine our decision-making .”

While the origins remain unclear, officials noted emails with Hebrew and American names, suggesting possible external influence.

Despite the influx, supporters of the Palestine Square proposal remained resolute ahead of the vote.

RelatedTRT Global - What makes Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land so powerful?

Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan