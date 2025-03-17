Talks to revive the Nord Stream gas pipelines to relaunch Russian gas flows to Germany would be "completely the wrong direction" to go, Germany's economy and energy minister said on Monday.

The Nord Stream pipelines are by far the biggest potential route for Russian gas to flow to Europe.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline supplied gas from 2011 to 2022.

The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 project was completed in 2021 but never launched as Germany halted the plan ahead of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Asked on Monday if there was any possibility of the pipelines across the Baltic Sea being revived, Robert Habeck said that at the moment there was not.

"The Ukrainians are still under the aggression of Russia. So, I think talking about the potential of Nord Stream 2 or Nord Stream 1, if it's going to be repaired, is completely the wrong direction of discussion," Habeck told reporters in Brussels.

Blowing pipelines

In September 2022, one of the two lines of Nord Stream 2 was damaged by mysterious blasts, along with both lines of Nord Stream 1.

No one has taken responsibility for causing the damage but Germany’s own investigations have indicated that Ukrainian divers were involved in the attack.

Germany for decades relied heavily on Russian gas, but Norway has become its biggest supplier since the Ukraine war.