Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday reiterated his call for an end to the conflict in Ukraine, saying it is a proxy war between the US and Russia.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity, Rubio said that President Donald Trump views the war "as a protracted, stalemated conflict”.

“Frankly, this is a proxy war between the nuclear powers: the United States, which is helping Ukraine, and Russia, and it needs to come to an end," he said.

Rubio argued that aiding Ukraine "as much as they need for as long as it takes" is not a strategy and that no one has a concrete plan to resolve the war.

His remarks came a day after Trump said he received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his first joint address to Congress.

The letter, he said, expressed Kiev's readiness to come to the negotiating table in pursuit of “lasting peace" and work out a critical minerals deal after a blowup last week at the White House.

A heated exchange occurred between Zelenskyy, Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office on Februay 28. Zelenskyy expressed doubt that diplomacy could result in peace, but Trump and Vance criticized the Ukrainian leader for not being grateful for US support.