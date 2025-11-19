TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
1 min read
'Parasocial' is Cambridge Dictionary's choice for the word of 2025
The dictionary defines parasocial as a one-sided tie formed with media figures or AI, reflecting how digital culture shapes emotional connection.
'Parasocial' is Cambridge Dictionary's choice for the word of 2025
Parasocial relationships shape how people connect with public figures online. [Photo: Cambridge University Press & Assessment]
November 19, 2025

The Cambridge Dictionary has chosen "parasocial" as its word of the year for 2025, which refers to a connection that people feel with someone they do not know.

It spotlights the interest in one-sided relationships or attachements that people form with celebrities, influencers, and AI chatbots.

The term was defined by sociologists Donald Horton and Richard Wohl, who observed television viewers engaged in “parasocial” relationships with on-screen personalities that were similar to those they formed with family members and friends.

The dictionary used the engagement of famous singer Taylor Swift and American footballer Travis Kelce as an example, saying many fans felt a strong connection with them, even though most had never met them.

RECOMMENDED

“The emergence of parasocial relationships with AI bots saw people treat ChatGPT as a confidant, friend, or even romantic partner,” the Cambridge Dictionary said in a statement on Tuesday.

It noted that the rise of parasocial relationships has redefined fandom, celebrity, and, with AI, how ordinary people interact online.

“Millions of people are engaged in parasocial relationships; many more are simply intrigued by their rise. The data reflects that, with the Cambridge Dictionary website seeing spikes in lookups for ‘parasocial,’” the statement said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package