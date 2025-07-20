Hamas is reportedly reviewing new maps presented by mediators that outline Israel’s military control in Gaza, as part of negotiations on a potential ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

The Palestine resistance group has received updated maps from mediating countries showing areas across Gaza still under Israeli control, according to a source close to negotiation teams in Qatar.

They include most of Beit Hanoun in the north, half of Rafah, the neighbourhoods of Huzaa and Abasan in southern Khan Younis and a large portion of Gaza City’s Shujaiyya district.

The source told Anadolu that Hamas has begun internal consultations to evaluate the maps and is engaging in discussions with other Palestinian factions.

Previous maps had shown Israel maintaining full military control over large swaths of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahiya, all of Rafah, extensive parts of Khan Younis and the border areas —proposals that Hamas had rejected.

Hamas continues to insist on a return to the withdrawal lines agreed upon in January, which called for an Israeli pullback of between 390 and 1,100 metres. (1,280 and 3,609 feet) In light of recent developments, Israeli media outlets have reported a cautious sense of optimism that progress may be possible.

The Yediot Ahronot newspaper, citing sources close to the talks, said there were “promising signals that an agreement could be reached within two weeks.”

But the report noted that Hamas remains hesitant about the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for each Israeli captive.

Mediators, particularly Qatar, are said to have played a key role in narrowing the gaps between the parties.

Still, according to the Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, which cited unnamed government sources, Hamas has not yet issued a response to the latest proposal.

One Israeli official reportedly said, “We’ve shown flexibility, but Hamas isn’t responding.”